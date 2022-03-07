Zacks: Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

INM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INM remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Friday. 61,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

