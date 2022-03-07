Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 58,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,063. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

