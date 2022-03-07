Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI opened at $304.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.22 and a 12-month high of $305.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average is $267.34.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

