Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 137,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

