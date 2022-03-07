Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.01. 280,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.42. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $377.71 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

