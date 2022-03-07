Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

INN traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

