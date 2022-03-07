Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.