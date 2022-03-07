Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

