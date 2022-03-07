Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.48 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,517. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

