Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Barnes Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

