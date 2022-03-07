Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $798,162.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

