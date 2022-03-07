Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $845.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.