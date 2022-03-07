YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $60.31. 1,221,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,404. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,714,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

