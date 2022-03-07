Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $67,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yandex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Yandex by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

