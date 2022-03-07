XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XPEL opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,990. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in XPEL by 13.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in XPEL by 354.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

