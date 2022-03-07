XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $1,183,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

