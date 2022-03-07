Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.55

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 143210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

