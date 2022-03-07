Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

