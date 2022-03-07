Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $65,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

