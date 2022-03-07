Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($66.16).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,390 ($32.07) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,525.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.