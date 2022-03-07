Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $33.69 on Monday. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.