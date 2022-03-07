Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,334. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.