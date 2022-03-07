Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $379.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $330.60 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.43. 589,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,879. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.