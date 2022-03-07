West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,562.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $387.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

