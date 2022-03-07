Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.74. 45,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

