Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

DOOR stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.