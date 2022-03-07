Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.07 Million in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

