Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

