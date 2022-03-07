Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,551 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $228.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

