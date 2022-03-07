Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,138,000 after buying an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $716,060,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

