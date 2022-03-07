Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,438 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

