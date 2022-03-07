Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

3/7/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s sales might be negatively impacted from the industry-wide supply constraint. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Also, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. However, it is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses along with solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. It is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging.”

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $250.00 to $170.00.

2/10/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $119.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.37. 23,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.61.

Get Ambarella Inc alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.