Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after acquiring an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $108.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.