Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

