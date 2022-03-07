Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

