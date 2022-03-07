Wavelength Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 286,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. 274,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

