Wavelength Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 165,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,871. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

