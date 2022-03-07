Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.