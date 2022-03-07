Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 48194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Specifically, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,547,425 shares of company stock worth $349,844,140. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

