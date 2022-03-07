Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WAFU stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

