W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

