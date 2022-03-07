Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth $41,693,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

