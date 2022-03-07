Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,282 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.