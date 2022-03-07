Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,433 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

