Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 102,448 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,448 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.