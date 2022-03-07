Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,175 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,924,000 after acquiring an additional 522,084 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

