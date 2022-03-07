Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,874 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marcus by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

