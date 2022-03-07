VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VMware by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

