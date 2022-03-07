VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VMware by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
