VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of VMW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.19. 63,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

