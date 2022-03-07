VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZIO stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 2,086,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2,245.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 439,396 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 53,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 237,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.